Vertex Minerals Strikes $10M Deal to Restart Gold Mine

Vertex Minerals Ltd. has secured a US$10 million prepayment facility with Ocean Partners to fund the restart of its Reward high-grade underground Gold Mine in NSW. This financial boost is aimed to support development and working capital needs, supplementing equity efforts. The mine is gearing up for a quick start, with process plant upgrades underway and existing mine infrastructure in place.

