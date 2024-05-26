News & Insights

Vertex Minerals Strikes $10M Deal to Restart Gold Mine

May 26, 2024 — 08:57 pm EDT

Vertex Minerals Ltd. (AU:VTX) has released an update.

Vertex Minerals Ltd. has secured a US$10 million prepayment facility with Ocean Partners to fund the restart of its Reward high-grade underground Gold Mine in NSW. This financial boost is aimed to support development and working capital needs, supplementing equity efforts. The mine is gearing up for a quick start, with process plant upgrades underway and existing mine infrastructure in place.

