Vertex Minerals Lists 6.1 Million New Shares

Vertex Minerals Ltd. (AU:VTX) has released an update.
Vertex Minerals Ltd. has announced the listing of 6.1 million fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move is part of previously announced transactions, aiming to enhance the company’s market presence and offer more opportunities for investors. The new securities are set to be traded starting December 4, 2024.
