News & Insights

Stocks

Vertex Minerals Lists 6.1 Million New Shares

December 04, 2024 — 04:31 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Vertex Minerals Ltd. (AU:VTX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Vertex Minerals Ltd. has announced the listing of 6.1 million fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move is part of previously announced transactions, aiming to enhance the company’s market presence and offer more opportunities for investors. The new securities are set to be traded starting December 4, 2024.

For further insights into AU:VTX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.