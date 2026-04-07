BioTech
HALO

Vertex Licenses Halozyme's Hypercon Technology For Use In Up To Three Drug Targets

April 07, 2026 — 08:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) announced its subsidiary, Halozyme Hypercon, entered into a global exclusive collaboration and license agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Vertex has licensed Halozyme's Hypercon technology for use in up to three drug targets. Vertex will make a $15 million upfront payment to Halozyme and potential future milestone payments. Halozyme will also be entitled to royalties on net sales of products developed using the technology.

Hypercon is a microparticle technology that allows for hyperconcentration of drugs and biologics, thus reducing injection volume for the same dosage and enabling convenient, at-home administration.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Halozyme shares are up 2.9 percent to $64.93.

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