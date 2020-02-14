Vertex Is the Top Big Biotech, According to Citi. 3 More Stocks It Says to Buy.

Vertex could be the next biotech to reach $100 billion in market capitalization.

What’s the best big biotech stock? In a note out Thursday evening, Citi Research analyst Mohit Bansal put his money on Vertex Pharmaceuticals, the up-and-comer that analysts can’t say enough good things about.

“VRTX could be the next entry in the $100B market cap club,” Bansal wrote. “VRTX appears miles ahead of others given its growth profile and reasonable valuation despite growth.”

The company, which sells a franchise of increasingly dominant cystic fibrosis therapies, now has a market capitalization of $61.7 billion.

Vertex (ticker: VRTX) tops Bansal’s ranking of large-cap biotech names, a list that includes Amgen (AMGN), Regeneron (REGN), Gilead (GILD), and Biogen (BIIB), among others.

“Trifecta of high growth, long patent life and major pipeline catalyst in 2020,” Bansal wrote of Vertex. He rates the stock a Buy, with a price target of $265. Shares closed at $240.09 on Thursday and were flat in premarket trading.

The back story. Shares of Vertex are up 9.7% so far this year, and 29.3% over the past 12 months. The S&P 500 Health Care Sector index is up 1.7% this year and 14.4% over the past 12 months. Shares of Vertex jumped in late January when the company reported sales of its new cystic fibrosis therapy that vastly outpaced analyst expectations.

What’s new. In his note, Bansal highlighted Vertex’s growth, its “reasonable” valuation, and what he described as a promising experimental therapy to treat Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency.

Second on Bansal’s list is Amgen, which he rates a Buy, with a target price of $275. The stock closed at $223.04 on Thursday. Third is Buy-rated Regeneron, followed by BioMarin (BMRN), also rated at Buy.

Bansal put Biogen at the bottom of his list. He rates the stock Neutral, with a price target of $365; the stock closed at $334.25 on Thursday. Bansal wrote that uncertainty around the company’s Alzheimer’s drug aducanumab, which it is submitting for Food and Drug Administration approval despite two trial failures early last year, was keeping him on the sidelines.

“We continue to think the data are not strong enough to warrant an approval here, and investors would need to reassess their positioning through the year based on progress in approval process,” Bansal wrote.

Looking ahead. Analysts are looking forward to data on Vertex’s Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency program, which is expected this year.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

