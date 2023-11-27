Vertex Inc (VERX) Price Target Increased by 20.00% to 29.49

The average one-year price target for Vertex Inc (NASDAQ:VERX) has been revised to 29.49 / share. This is an increase of 20.00% from the prior estimate of 24.57 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.23 to a high of 36.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.69% from the latest reported closing price of 27.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 237 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vertex Inc. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VERX is 0.31%, an increase of 15.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.22% to 56,540K shares. The put/call ratio of VERX is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tensile Capital Management holds 5,807K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,867K shares, representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERX by 13.97% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 4,652K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,247K shares, representing an increase of 8.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERX by 34.65% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,969K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,732K shares, representing an increase of 5.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERX by 34.80% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 2,638K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,512K shares, representing an increase of 4.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERX by 0.70% over the last quarter.

Wsfs Capital Management holds 2,596K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,589K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERX by 17.29% over the last quarter.

Vertex Background Information

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. The company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides cloud-based and on-premise solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,200 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

