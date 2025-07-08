Vertex, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Release and Conference Call Details

Vertex, Inc. will announce Q2 2025 financial results on August 6, 2025, followed by a conference call.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Vertex, Inc.



(NASDAQ:VERX), a leading global technology provider of indirect tax solutions, today announced that it will release second quarter 2025 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. A conference call to discuss the results will be held at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.





Those wishing to participate may do so by dialing 1-412-317-6026 approximately ten minutes prior to start time. A listen-only webcast of the call will also be available through the Company's Investor Relations website at



https://ir.vertexinc.com



.





A conference call replay will be available approximately one hour after the call by dialing 1-412-317-6671 and referencing passcode 10200958, or via the Company’s Investor Relations website. The replay will expire on August 20, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.







About Vertex







Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax solutions. The Company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex empowers the world’s leading brands to simplify the complexity of continuous compliance.





For more information, visit



www.vertexinc.com



or follow us on



Twitter



and



LinkedIn



.









Investor Relations contact:









Joe Crivelli





Vertex, Inc.







investors@vertexinc.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.