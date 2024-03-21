News & Insights

Markets
VRTX

Vertex Gets FDA Nod Of IND For VX-407 For Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease

March 21, 2024 — 08:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) announced that the FDA has cleared the Investigational New Drug Application or IND for VX-407 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease or ADPKD.

VX-407 is a small molecule corrector that targets the root cause of ADPKD, a genetic kidney disease that shortens life expectancy.

ADPKD affects patients with specific PKD1 genetic variations and is characterized by the development of multiple kidney-enlarging cysts. These cysts impair kidney function and can eventually result in kidney failure, necessitating dialysis or a kidney transplant, and causing premature death.

The company is also planning to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial in healthy volunteers this month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VRTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.