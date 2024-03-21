Vertex Gets FDA Nod Of IND For VX-407 For Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) announced that the FDA has cleared the Investigational New Drug Application or IND for VX-407 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease or ADPKD.

VX-407 is a small molecule corrector that targets the root cause of ADPKD, a genetic kidney disease that shortens life expectancy.

ADPKD affects patients with specific PKD1 genetic variations and is characterized by the development of multiple kidney-enlarging cysts. These cysts impair kidney function and can eventually result in kidney failure, necessitating dialysis or a kidney transplant, and causing premature death.

The company is also planning to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial in healthy volunteers this month.

