Vertex Gets EU Nod for New Cystic Fibrosis Drug Alyftrek

Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX announced that the European Commission has approved Alyftrek (deutivacaftor/tezacaftor/vanzacaftor) for treating people with cystic fibrosis (“CF”) aged six years and above having at least one non-class I mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) gene.

Alyftrek is a combination of three drugs — vanzacaftor (a CFTR potentiator), deutivacaftor (a CFTR corrector) and tezacaftor.

The approval in the European Union was expected as the European Medical Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use rendered a positive opinion recommending approval of Alyftrek for people with CF aged six years and older in April.

Vertex’s fifth CFTR modulator therapy, Alyftrek (vanza triple), is a next-in-class triple combination regimen that was approved by the FDA in December 2024 for treating people with CF aged six years and older. The medicine was approved in the United Kingdom in March.

Regulatory filings seeking approval of Alyftrek are currently under review in Canada, Switzerland, Australia and New Zealand.

Alyftrek, a Key Product in VRTX's CF Portfolio

Vertex holds a dominant position in the CF market. Its CF sales continue to grow, driven by the demand growth of the blockbuster drug, Trikafta/Kaftrio, in younger age groups. While in the near term, expansion to younger age groups should continue to drive CF sales growth, the launch of Alyftrek is expected to drive growth in the medium term.

Per management, Alyftrek has the potential to provide better patient benefits than Trikafta and become a new standard-of-care treatment in CF. It can possibly treat CF patients who have discontinued Trikafta or other Vertex CF medicines. The drug might also improve dosing (once daily), lower the royalty burden and extend patent protection from 2037 for Trikafta into 2039 for Alyftrek.

In two head-to-head studies, once-daily Alyftrek demonstrated non-inferiority to twice-daily Trikafta in combination with ivacaftor in improving ppFEV1 and showed superior reduction in sweat chloride levels, indicating greater improvement in CFTR function.

Despite the promising outlook, Alyftrek sales have been slower than expected in its first quarter of launch. During the first quarter of 2025, Alyftrek generated sales of $53.9 million. Management expects Alyftrek sales to pick up in the second half of 2025, as the majority of patients in the United States who are currently on Trikafta are expected to switch to Alyftrek.

Vertex is also evaluating Alyftrek in children with CF aged between two and five years.

