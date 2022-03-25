Vertex Gets Approval In Canada For Expanded Use Of Cystic Fibrosis Drug Kalydeco

(RTTNews) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) said on Friday that Kalydeco has won regulatory approval in Canada for expanded use in cystic fibrosis patients between the ages of 4 months and 18 years with R117H mutation in the CFTR gene.

The drug is already approved in the country for the treatment of people with cystic fibrosis ages 18 and older with the R117H mutation, and in people with cystic fibrosis ages 4 months and older weighing at least 5 kg who have one of the following mutations in the CFTR gene: G551D, G1244E, G1349D, G178R, G551S, S1251N, S1255P, S549N or S549R.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.