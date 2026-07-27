Vertex Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What Can Investors Expect?

Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 3, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues is pegged at $3.23 billion, while the same for earnings is $4.85 per share.

Let’s see how things might have shaped up before the announcement.

Factors Likely to Influence VRTX's Q2 Results

Vertex’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter are likely to have been driven by strong demand for its blockbuster cystic fibrosis (“CF”) medicine, Trikafta/Kaftrio (Trikafta’s brand name in Europe). The drug accounts for the majority of Vertex’s total revenues.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Trikafta/Kaftrio sales is currently pegged at $2.45 billion for the second quarter of 2026.

Meanwhile, higher Trikafta/Kaftrio sales are likely to have caused sales erosion of VRTX’s other CF drugs — Symdeko (marketed as Symkevi in Europe), Orkambi and Kalydeco.

As Vertex’s CF franchise sales continue to grow, we expect investors to focus on the sales performance of its fifth CF medicine, Alyftrek (vanza triple), during the second quarter.

Alyftrek sales increased sequentially in the last reported quarter, a trend most likely to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter. Per management, the U.S. and European launch of Alyftrek is progressing well across all patient groups.

The company expects rising patient numbers from the label expansions for Alyftrek and Trikafta, along with launches of Alyftrek in additional geographies for treating younger patients, to drive CF growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

Year to date, shares of Vertex have risen 5.3% compared with the industry’s increase of 2.6%.



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Q2 Sales Expectation for VRTX’s Non-CF Products

Vertex and its partner CRISPR Therapeutics’ CRSP one-shot gene therapy, Casgevy, is approved for two blood disorders — sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Vertex leads the global development and commercialization of Casgevy under the terms of the 2021 agreement, with support from CRISPR Therapeutics.

Casgevy sales decreased on a sequential basis in the last quarter due to quarter-to-quarter variability in infusions. It remains to be seen whether the same trend continued or reversed in the quarter to be reported. Nonetheless, the launch of Casgevy has been gaining traction across the United States, Europe and the Middle East. Vertex is also making rapid progress in the drug’s access and reimbursement. An update is expected on the call.

VRTX’s novel non-opioid pain medicine Journavx (suzetrigine) was approved by the FDA in January 2025. Journavx’s sales improved sequentially in the last quarter, driven by strong prescription growth. Also, the drug’s launch metrics and early reimbursement progress look favorable. Vertex expects higher sales from Journavx in the second quarter as prescription volumes are rising.

Several updates related to Vertex’s pipeline candidates, which are in mid- to late-stage studies for treating diseases like acute and neuropathic pain, APOL1-mediated kidney disease, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and cell therapy for type I diabetes, are also expected on the upcoming earnings call.

VRTX’s Recent Key Developments

In June 2026, the FDA accepted VRTX’s regulatory filing seeking approval for its investigational candidate, povetacicept, for treating adults with immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN), a rare progressive kidney disease. A final decision from the FDA is expected on Nov. 30, 2026.

Also, Vertex recently agreed to acquire all outstanding shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals for $85 per share, valuing the deal at around $10 billion. The transaction is expected to be closed in the third quarter of 2026.

The impending acquisition will add Crinetics’ first marketed drug, Palsonify, which is the first once-daily oral therapy approved for treating adults with acromegaly, to Vertex’s commercial portfolio. The company will also add several of Crinetics’ pipeline candidates to its portfolio.

VRTX's Earnings Surprise History

Vertex has a mixed record of earnings surprises over the trailing four quarters. The company beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on the remaining occasion, delivering an average surprise of 4.24%. In the last reported quarter, VRTX delivered an earnings surprise of 5.67%.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Price and EPS Surprise

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated price-eps-surprise | Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Quote

Earnings Whispers for VRTX Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Vertex this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

VRTX’s Earnings ESP: Vertex’s Earnings ESP is -0.86% as the Most Accurate Estimate currently stands at $4.80, lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.85.

VRTX’s Zacks Rank: Vertex currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks worth considering from the healthcare space, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals ACAD has an Earnings ESP of +25.00% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Shares of ACAD have lost 7% year to date. Acadia’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining occasion, delivering an average surprise of 20.83%. Acadia is scheduled to report second-quarter results on Aug. 4.

Pfizer PFE has an Earnings ESP of +2.07% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Shares of Pfizer have risen 3.7% so far this year. Pfizer beat earnings estimates in each of the last four reported quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 21.93%. Pfizer is scheduled to report second-quarter results on Aug. 4.

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Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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