Vertex Expands FDA Approval For CASGEVY In Children With Sickle Cell Disease And Beta Thalassemia

(RTTNews) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) announced that the U.S. FDA has approved expanded use of CASGEVY for patients ages 2 years and older with sickle cell disease experiencing vaso-occlusive crises or transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia.

CASGEVY is now the first genetic therapy authorized for children as young as 2 years for both conditions, broadening access beyond the prior approval for patients 12 and older. This expansion makes approximately 5,500 additional children in the U.S eligible for the one-time treatment.

CASGEVY is a gene-edited autologous stem cell therapy designed to modify a patient's own hematopoietic stem cells to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin (HbF). By increasing HbF, the therapy reduces the sickling of red blood cells in SCD and alleviates transfusion dependence in beta thalassemia.

The therapy, developed using Vertex's gene-editing platform, has shown consistent results across age groups, reinforcing its potential to deliver durable benefits to patients who historically had limited treatment options. "Just as we redefined what is possible in cystic fibrosis, our ambition is to transform the future for people living with sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia," said Reshma Kewalramani, M.D., CEO and President of Vertex. Clinicians emphasized the importance of earlier access. "Today's approval offers renewed hope for children living with sickle cell disease or transfusion dependent beta thalassemia," said Haydar Frangoul, M.D., M.S., Medical Director of HCA Healthcare's Sarah Cannon Transplant and Cellular Therapy Program. "Earlier treatment may help prevent years of cumulative damage from these life-shortening diseases."

Vertex has established a network of more than 75 authorized treatment centers across the U.S. to deliver CASGEVY, ensuring availability through existing access and reimbursement pathways. The company also reported that CASGEVY generated $43 million in the first quarter 2026.

This milestone expands the reach of CASGEVY to younger patients, marking a significant step in the company's efforts to bring transformative therapies to families affected by severe blood disorders.

VRTX has traded between $362.50 and $507.92 over the past year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $498.01, up 0.26%. During the overnight trading session the stock is at $496.50, down 0.30%.

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