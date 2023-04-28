Vertex Energy (VTNR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Vertex Energy (VTNR) closed at $7.90 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.15% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.83%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 4.46%.

Heading into today, shares of the environmental services company had lost 21.35% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's gain of 1.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.04% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Vertex Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Vertex Energy is projected to report earnings of $0.19 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 72.73%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $768.53 million, up 1810.81% from the year-ago period.

VTNR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.51 per share and revenue of $3.58 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +729.17% and +28.11%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vertex Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 20.45% lower within the past month. Vertex Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Vertex Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.18. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.93, which means Vertex Energy is trading at a discount to the group.

The Pollution Control industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vertex Energy, Inc (VTNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.