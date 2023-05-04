Vertex Energy (VTNR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Vertex Energy (VTNR) closed the most recent trading day at $7.12, moving +0.28% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.72% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.39%.

Coming into today, shares of the environmental services company had lost 20.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 3.3%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.68%.

Vertex Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 9, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Vertex Energy to post earnings of $0.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 72.73%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $768.53 million, up 1810.81% from the year-ago period.

VTNR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.51 per share and revenue of $3.58 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +729.17% and +28.11%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Vertex Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 20.45% lower. Vertex Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Vertex Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.71. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.24, which means Vertex Energy is trading at a discount to the group.

The Pollution Control industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

