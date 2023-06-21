Vertex Energy (VTNR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Vertex Energy (VTNR) closed at $5.35, marking a -1.11% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.53% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the environmental services company had lost 21.71% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's gain of 7.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.86% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Vertex Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Vertex Energy is projected to report earnings of -$0.10 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 114.71%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $682.25 million, down 31.21% from the year-ago period.

VTNR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.49 per share and revenue of $3.02 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +304.17% and +8.24%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vertex Energy should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 129.15% lower. Vertex Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Vertex Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.04. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.04.

The Pollution Control industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VTNR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Vertex Energy, Inc (VTNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

