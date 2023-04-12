Vertex Energy (VTNR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Vertex Energy (VTNR) closed at $9.03 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.2% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the environmental services company had gained 16.43% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's loss of 1.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.

Vertex Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Vertex Energy is projected to report earnings of $0.22 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 100%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $776.97 million, up 1831.81% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.90 per share and revenue of $3.6 billion. These totals would mark changes of +891.67% and +28.91%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vertex Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Vertex Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Vertex Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.82. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.02, which means Vertex Energy is trading at a discount to the group.

The Pollution Control industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Vertex Energy, Inc (VTNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

