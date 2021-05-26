US Markets
Vertex Energy to acquire Shell's Mobile, Alabama refinery

Laura Sanicola Reuters
Royal Dutch Shell is selling its Mobile, Alabama refinery to Vertex Energy for $75 million, the company said on Wednesday.

Vertex is a Texas-based specialty refiner of alternative feedstocks.

Shell RDSa.L is shrinking its refining and chemicals portfolio as part of a broader shift by oil majors to reduce hydrocarbon emissions and shift to lower-carbon fuels.

Shares of Vertex VTNR.O surged more than 40% in after-market trading after the deal was announced.

