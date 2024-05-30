News & Insights

Vertex Energy Revises and Terminates Key Energy Agreements

May 30, 2024 — 05:26 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Vertex Energy (VTNR) just unveiled an announcement.

Vertex Refining Alabama LLC, Macquarie Energy North America Trading Inc., and other related parties have finalized Amendment No. 5 to their existing Supply and Offtake Agreement, revising the terms and confirming the details of the associated guaranty agreements. Additionally, they’ve agreed to an early termination of the Supply and Offtake Agreement and other related documents without incurring significant penalties, effectively releasing all parties from their respective obligations as of May 24, 2024. This strategic move could influence the financial dynamics and responsibilities of the involved entities in the energy market.

