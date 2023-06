(RTTNews) - Vertex, Inc. (VERX) shares are down more than 10 percent on Thursday morning trade after Atom Investors LP announced the sale of 7.5 percent of their holdings in Vertex. The shares of Vertex have been on a bearish trend since June 8th.

Currently, Vertex shares are at $20.04, down 10.97 percent from the previous close of $22.51 on a volume of 377,336.

