Vertex Is Buying Crinetics for $10 Billion. Here's What Investors Need to Know.

Key Points

Vertex agreed to buy Crinetics for $85 per share in cash, about $10 billion in equity value.

The deal adds a newly launched acromegaly drug and a late-stage candidate with more than $5 billion in combined peak-sales potential.

Vertex expects the acquisition to become accretive to adjusted operating income in 2029.

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Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is making its biggest bet in years. On Monday, the company agreed to acquire Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRNX) for $85 per share in cash. That works out to a total equity value of about $10 billion, or roughly $8.8 billion net of the cash Crinetics holds. Both companies' boards approved the deal unanimously, and Vertex expects it to close in the third quarter of 2026.

For a company that has spent decades built almost entirely around cystic fibrosis, this is a meaningful step into a new disease area. Here's what the deal buys, how Vertex is paying for it, and whether the price looks reasonable.

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What Crinetics brings

Perhaps the biggest asset Crinetics brings is a drug called PALSONIFY -- the first and only once-daily oral therapy approved for adults with acromegaly. It won U.S. approval in September 2025 and was recently cleared in Europe. Vertex says its early launch has shown strong demand across patient groups. Until PALSONIFY arrived, most patients relied on large-needle injectable treatments, so an oral option fills a real gap.

Behind it sits atumelnant, a once-daily oral drug in late-stage development for congenital adrenal hyperplasia, another rare endocrine condition. The drug has also shown early promise in Cushing's syndrome.

Together, Vertex says these assets boast more than $5 billion in combined annual peak-sales potential.

Crinetics notably also brings a drug-discovery platform focused on endocrine diseases -- a pipeline of earlier-stage programs, and intellectual property protection that extends into the 2040s.

How Vertex is paying for it

This is an all-cash deal, and Vertex isn't paying entirely out of pocket. The company plans to fund the purchase with a mix of cash on hand and debt, supported by $4.5 billion of fully committed bridge financing from Bank of America and Morgan Stanley.

Vertex can afford it. The company held about $13 billion in cash and marketable securities at the end of the first quarter, and its base cystic fibrosis business keeps generating substantial cash. First-quarter revenue rose 8% year over year to about $3 billion, and the company reaffirmed full-year guidance of roughly $13 billion. Layering some debt on top to close a $10 billion acquisition is well within reach for a company generating this kind of recurring cash flow.

It helps that Vertex isn't overleveraging itself. The bridge financing is meant to be temporary, refinanced over time rather than left on the balance sheet as permanent leverage. In other words, this is a well-capitalized business adding to its portfolio.

Whether the price is disciplined

Here's the part that matters most for Vertex shareholders. At $85 per share and more than $5 billion in combined peak-sales potential, Vertex is paying about two times peak sales. And peak sales, by definition, are years away and far from guaranteed. Atumelnant is still in trials, and even PALSONIFY's launch is only a few quarters old.

Vertex acknowledges the timeline. It expects the deal to become accretive to non-GAAP (adjusted) operating income only in 2029, though it says PALSONIFY's ongoing launch should start adding to revenue right away.

Even so, there is a solid case that the price is fair. Vertex isn't a serial acquirer reaching outside its expertise. It's buying assets that fit its stated strategy of targeting serious diseases with well-understood biology, small commercial footprints, and high unmet need. That is the same profile that made its cystic fibrosis franchise so profitable. The deal also solves a real problem. Vertex needs growth engines beyond cystic fibrosis, and building a new specialty franchise from scratch would take far longer than buying one with an approved, launching drug.

So, is this a smart deal for Vertex?

Overall, I think it's a reasonable one. But the company is paying full price for assets whose biggest payoffs are still ahead. That said, Vertex is buying under a strategy it knows well, using a balance sheet that can absorb the cost, and addressing its diversification needs in a single move. So, for a business that has long needed a second act, paying up for a new growth pillar looks like a solid idea. Now we just need the pipeline to deliver.

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Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Daniel Sparks and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.