Vertex Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VERX

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Vertex Inc (Symbol: VERX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.88, changing hands as low as $17.59 per share. Vertex Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VERX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VERX's low point in its 52 week range is $11.56 per share, with $23.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.77.

