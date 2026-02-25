Vertex (BIT:1VERX) Price Target Decreased by 25.85% to 17.65

The average one-year price target for Vertex (BIT:1VERX) has been revised to €17.65 / share. This is a decrease of 25.85% from the prior estimate of €23.80 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €11.13 to a high of €33.93 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.82% from the latest reported closing price of €17.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 412 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vertex. This is an decrease of 124 owner(s) or 23.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1VERX is 0.24%, an increase of 21.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.91% to 102,160K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 5,729K shares representing 7.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,932K shares , representing an increase of 66.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1VERX by 147.33% over the last quarter.

Tensile Capital Management holds 3,420K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,804K shares , representing a decrease of 11.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1VERX by 24.93% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 3,173K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares , representing an increase of 99.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1VERX by 21,930.86% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,820K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,989K shares , representing a decrease of 5.97%.

Brown Advisory holds 2,779K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,081K shares , representing a decrease of 10.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1VERX by 22.13% over the last quarter.

