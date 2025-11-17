Vertex (BIT:1VERX) Price Target Decreased by 20.97% to 25.26

The average one-year price target for Vertex (BIT:1VERX) has been revised to €25.26 / share. This is a decrease of 20.97% from the prior estimate of €31.96 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €19.28 to a high of €34.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.77% from the latest reported closing price of €22.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 544 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vertex. This is an decrease of 38 owner(s) or 6.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1VERX is 0.30%, an increase of 12.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.95% to 114,306K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tensile Capital Management holds 3,804K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,644K shares , representing an increase of 4.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1VERX by 24.18% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,568K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,078K shares , representing an increase of 69.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1VERX by 66.08% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 3,081K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,989K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,166K shares , representing a decrease of 5.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1VERX by 67.65% over the last quarter.

Geneva Capital Management holds 2,933K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,018K shares , representing a decrease of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1VERX by 62.60% over the last quarter.

