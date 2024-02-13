Vertex : EU Okays Casgevy For Sickle Cell Disease & Transfusion-Dependent Beta Thalassemia Treatment

(RTTNews) - The European Commission has granted conditional marketing authorization to Casgevy, a CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited therapy. Casgevy is approved for the treatment of patients who are 12 years of age and older with severe sickle cell disease characterized by recurrent vaso-occlusive crises or transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia, for whom hematopoietic stem cell transplantation is appropriate and a human leukocyte antigen matched related hematopoietic stem cell donor is not available, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company noted that more than 8,000 patients 12 years of age and older with severe sickle cell disease or transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia may be eligible for treatment.

Vertex said it has secured early access for eligible transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia patients in France ahead of the national reimbursement process. The company continues to engage with hospitals experienced in stem cell transplantation to establish a network of independently operated authorized treatment centers (ATCs) for the administration of CASGEVY. There are currently three activated ATCs in the EU and Vertex plans to activate a total of approximately 25 centers across Europe.

In December 2023, Vertex said that the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion for the conditional approval of Casgevy (exagamglogene autotemcel [exa-cel]), a CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited therapy, for the treatment of severe sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.