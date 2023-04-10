Markets
Vertex : Canada Approves PrORKAMBI For Treatment Of Cystic Fibrosis In Children Ages 1 To <2 Year

April 10, 2023 — 10:44 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Canada) Incorporated (VRTX) said that Health Canada has granted Marketing Authorization for the expanded use of PrORKAMBI (lumacaftor/ivacaftor) for the treatment of cystic fibrosis in children ages 1 to

PrORKAMBI was previously approved by Health Canada for use in people with CF ages 2 years and older with two copies of the F508del mutation.

Cystic fibrosis is a rare, life-shortening genetic disease affecting more than 88,000 people globally. CF is a progressive, multi-organ disease that affects the lungs, liver, pancreas, GI tract, sinuses, sweat glands and reproductive tract.

