Vertex (5290) Price Target Decreased by 6.32% to 1,662.60

The average one-year price target for Vertex (5290) has been revised to 1,662.60 / share. This is an decrease of 6.32% from the prior estimate of 1,774.80 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,646.30 to a high of 1,711.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.73% from the latest reported closing price of 1,488.00 / share.

Vertex Maintains 2.69% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.69%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 232 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vertex. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5290 is 0.27%, an increase of 0.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.74% to 54,026K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tensile Capital Management holds 5,867K shares representing 22.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,970K shares, representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5290 by 11.76% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 4,247K shares representing 16.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,662K shares, representing an increase of 13.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5290 by 11.13% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,732K shares representing 14.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,846K shares, representing a decrease of 3.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5290 by 72.68% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,826K shares representing 10.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,907K shares, representing a decrease of 2.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5290 by 13.14% over the last quarter.

Wsfs Capital Management holds 2,589K shares representing 9.97% ownership of the company.

