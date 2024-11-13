Vertex 10% Owner Sold $7.80M In Company Stock

Making a noteworthy insider sell on November 12, ITEM SECOND IRR TRUST FBO JACOB J WESTPHAL ua of JEFFREY R WESTPHAL dated October , 10% Owner at Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX), is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: 's recent move involves selling 150,000 shares of Vertex. This information is documented in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The total value is $7,799,979.

Tracking the Wednesday's morning session, Vertex shares are trading at $50.62, showing a up of 1.75%.

Discovering Vertex: A Closer Look

Vertex Inc is a provider of tax technology and services. Its software, content, and services help customers stay in compliance with indirect taxes that occur in taxing jurisdictions all over the world. Vertex provides cloud-based and on-premise solutions to specific industries for every line of tax, including income, sales, consumer use, value-added, and payroll. The company offers solutions such as tax determination, Tax Data Management, document management, and compliance and reporting among others. The company derives revenue from software subscriptions.

Vertex: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: Vertex displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 17.52%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 64.85%, reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Vertex's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.05.

Debt Management: Vertex's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.36, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Valuation Analysis:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/E ratio of 261.74 suggests caution, as the stock may be overvalued in the eyes of investors.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 12.32 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 83.98, the company's EV/EBITDA ratio outperforms industry norms, reflecting positive market perception. This positioning indicates optimistic expectations for the company's future performance.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Vertex's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.