Vertafore To Be Acquired By Roper Technologies; Terms Not Disclosed - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Insurance technology firm Vertafore announced Thursday that it will be acquired by diversified technology company Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) from Bain Capital Private Equity and Vista Equity Partners. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter, subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions. As part of the Roper family of companies, Vertafore will continue to be led by Amy Zupon as its chief executive officer.

Since 2016, Vertafore has added more than 500 employees and improved its customer net promoter score by 200%, while meaningfully increasing its annual recurring sales and investment in its products.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.