Versus Systems price target raised to $3 from $1.50 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright raised the firm’s price target on Versus Systems (VS) to $3 from $1.50 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company’s licensing agreement with Aspis Cyber Technologies is a positive step, but additional revenue is required to move he business toward profitability, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

