Versus Systems Appoints Luis Goldner as New CEO

October 29, 2024 — 05:17 pm EDT

An update from Versus Systems ( (VS) ) is now available.

Versus Systems Inc. has appointed Luis Goldner as its new CEO, succeeding Curtis Wolfe, who served as interim CEO. Goldner, with over 16 years of executive management experience, has previously led companies like Intralot do Brazil and Trust Impressores. His expertise in driving innovation is expected to benefit Versus Systems’ proprietary in-game prizing technology, aiming to enhance value for stakeholders.

