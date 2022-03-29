Verso (VRS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Verso (VRS) closed the most recent trading day at $26.95, moving -0.04% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.23% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.97%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 1.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 9.15%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.69%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Verso as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Verso is projected to report earnings of $0.33 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 760%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $312 million, up 10.64% from the year-ago period.

VRS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.34 per share and revenue of $1.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +175.29% and -0.84%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Verso. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Verso currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Verso has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.52 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.19.

The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.