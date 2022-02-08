Verso (VRS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Verso (VRS) closed the most recent trading day at $26.66, moving -0.19% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.84% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 0.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 1.41%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.03%.

Verso will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.68, up 136.96% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $317.71 million, up 1.18% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Verso. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 39.15% lower within the past month. Verso is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note Verso's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.64. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.95, which means Verso is trading at a premium to the group.

The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

