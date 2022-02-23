Verso (VRS) Stock Moves -0.37%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Verso (VRS) closed at $26.59, marking a -0.37% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.84%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.38%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 1.1% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.65% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 1.96% in that time.

Verso will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 28, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.67, up 136.41% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $298.41 million, down 4.96% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Verso. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.7% higher. Verso is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Verso's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.41. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.14, which means Verso is trading at a premium to the group.

The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

