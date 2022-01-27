Verso (VRS) Stock Moves -0.34%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Verso (VRS) closed at $26.34, marking a -0.34% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 1.93% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.87% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Verso as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Verso to post earnings of $0.68 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 136.96%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $317.71 million, up 1.18% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Verso. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 39.15% lower within the past month. Verso is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Verso has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.43 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.23, which means Verso is trading at a premium to the group.

The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.