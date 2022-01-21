Verso (VRS) Stock Moves -0.34%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Verso (VRS) closed at $26.59, marking a -0.34% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.89% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 0.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 6.9%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.79%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Verso as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Verso is projected to report earnings of $0.91 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 149.46%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $336.57 million, up 7.19% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Verso. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Verso is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Verso is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.94. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.94.

The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

