Verso (VRS) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Verso (VRS) closed at $26.89, marking a -0.04% move from the previous day. This change traded in line with S&P 500. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.75% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.67% in that time.

Verso will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Verso to post earnings of $0.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 760%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $312 million, up 10.64% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.34 per share and revenue of $1.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of +175.29% and -0.84%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Verso should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Verso currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Verso's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.5. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.29, so we one might conclude that Verso is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.