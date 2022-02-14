Verso (VRS) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know

Verso (VRS) closed at $26.74 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.04% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 0.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 0.09%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.25%.

Verso will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Verso is projected to report earnings of $0.67 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 136.41%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $298.41 million, down 4.96% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Verso. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.7% higher. Verso is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Verso has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.43 right now. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.43.

The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

