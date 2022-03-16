Verso (VRS) Gets Shareholders' Nod for Merger Agreement

Verso Corporation VRS recently declared that its shareholders have approved the previously-announced merger agreement with BillerudKorsnäs AB and other related proposals.



The merger deal got approval by roughly 98.5% votes cast, which signifies approximately 73% of Verso's outstanding common shares. Verso and BillerudKorsnäs expect the merger to close in the later part of this month or April, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Shares of the company are up 0.3% since the announcement of shareholder approvals on Mar 11.



In December, Verso entered into this agreement per which, BillerudKorsnäs had agreed to acquire all outstanding shares of the company for cash payment of $825 million. Verso will enable BillerudKorsnäs to expand its footprint in North America while and provide growth scopes for the next 10 years and beyond.



BillerudKorsnäs plans to build one of the most cost-effective and sustainable paperboard platforms in North America by converting Verso's several assets into paperboard machines. It will convert the company’s largest facility, Escanaba Mill, into a top-notch, sustainable and fully-integrated paperboard production site.



Through this deal, the newly-formed company will be well positioned to invest in Verso’s North American manufacturing capability, offer high-quality paper products to customers and accelerate growth. This transaction maximizes Verso’s shareholders value with considerable premium and immediate and certain value.



The combined company will be one of the largest providers of virgin fiber paper and packaging. BillerudKorsnäs' proficiency in high-quality virgin fiber packaging materials and Verso's efficient assets base will generate long-term profitable growth.



Verso recently reported fourth-quarter 2021 results. Adjusted earnings per share of 73 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents and marked a turnaround from a loss of $1.84 per share in the prior-year quarter, driven by improved sales and operations. Revenues of $328 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $298 million and rose 4.5% year over year. This was aided by favorable price/mix, partially offset by $43 million in declined sales, primarily attributable to the sale of Duluth and idled Wisconsin Rapids mills.

Price Performance

In the past year, Verso’s shares have soared 77.1% against the industry’s decline of 10.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Verso currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



