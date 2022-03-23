Verso (VRS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Verso (VRS) closed at $26.93 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.04% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.23% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 0.86% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 10.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.04% in that time.

Verso will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.33, up 760% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $312 million, up 10.64% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.34 per share and revenue of $1.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of +175.29% and -0.84%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Verso should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Verso is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Verso's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.5. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.26, so we one might conclude that Verso is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

