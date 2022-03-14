Verso (VRS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Verso (VRS) closed at $26.86, marking a +0.07% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 0.34% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 5.73%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.6%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Verso as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Verso is projected to report earnings of $0.33 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 760%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $312 million, up 10.64% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.34 per share and revenue of $1.27 billion, which would represent changes of +175.29% and -0.84%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Verso. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Verso is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Verso is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.47. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.48.

The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

