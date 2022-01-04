Verso (VRS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Verso (VRS) closed the most recent trading day at $26.94, moving +0.07% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 28.93% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 5.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.76% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Verso as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Verso is projected to report earnings of $0.91 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 149.46%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $336.57 million, up 7.19% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Verso should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Verso currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Verso's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.05. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.12.

The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.