Verso (VRS) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Verso (VRS) closed at $26.68 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.89%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 0.89% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 6.99% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 1.81% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Verso as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Verso to post earnings of $0.91 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 149.46%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $336.57 million, up 7.19% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Verso should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Verso is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Verso is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.94. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.94.

The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

