Verso (VRS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Verso (VRS) closed the most recent trading day at $26.83, moving -0.26% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.14% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 29.58% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.13% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Verso as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.91, up 149.46% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $336.57 million, up 7.19% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Verso should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Verso is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Verso has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.04 right now. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.04.

The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.