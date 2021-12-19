Verso To Be Acquired By BillerudKorsnäs For About $825 Mln

(RTTNews) - Verso Corp. (VRS) said that it agreed to be acquired by BillerudKorsnäs for $27 per share in cash or about $825 million.

Verso noted that its board has approved and resolved to recommend approval of the merger by Verso's shareholders. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.

The consideration corresponds to a premium of approximately 35% compared to closing price of Verso's shares on December 17, 2021; and a premium of approximately 57% compared to the unaffected closing price of Verso's shares on July 9, 2021, the day prior to Atlas Holdings' submission of an unsolicited, non-binding proposal to acquire Verso for $20.00 per share in cash.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.