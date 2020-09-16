Verso Corporation (VRS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 17, 2020

Verso Corporation (VRS) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $3.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased VRS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3000% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.4, the dividend yield is 86.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VRS was $14.4, representing a -26.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.49 and a 45.16% increase over the 52 week low of $9.92.

VRS is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as International Paper Company (IP) and Suzano S.A. (SUZ). VRS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.42. Zacks Investment Research reports VRS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -760.53%, compared to an industry average of -25.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VRS Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to VRS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VRS as a top-10 holding:

First Trust DJ Select MicroCap ETF (FDM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FDM with an increase of 21.56% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of VRS at 1.35%.

