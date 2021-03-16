Verso Corporation (VRS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 17, 2021

Verso Corporation (VRS) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VRS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of VRS was $15.26, representing a -10.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.12 and a 107.34% increase over the 52 week low of $7.36.

VRS is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as International Paper Company (IP) and Suzano S.A. (SUZ). VRS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.06. Zacks Investment Research reports VRS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 121.19%, compared to an industry average of -1.6%.

