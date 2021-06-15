Verso Corporation (VRS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 16, 2021

Verso Corporation (VRS) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VRS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that VRS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.12, the dividend yield is 2.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VRS was $17.12, representing a -5.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.18 and a 132.61% increase over the 52 week low of $7.36.

VRS is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) and Suzano S.A. (SUZ). VRS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$7.29. Zacks Investment Research reports VRS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 93.91%, compared to an industry average of 13.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VRS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.