Verso Corporation (VRS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2020

Verso Corporation (VRS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 29, 2020. Shareholders who purchased VRS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -96.77% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.43, the dividend yield is 3.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VRS was $12.43, representing a -35.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.34 and a 68.89% increase over the 52 week low of $7.36.

VRS is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as International Paper Company (IP) and Suzano S.A. (SUZ). VRS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.65. Zacks Investment Research reports VRS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -994.74%, compared to an industry average of -22.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VRS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.