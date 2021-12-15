Verso Corporation (VRS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2021

Verso Corporation (VRS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VRS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that VRS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.34, the dividend yield is 1.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VRS was $20.34, representing a -17.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.70 and a 80.88% increase over the 52 week low of $11.25.

VRS is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) and Suzano S.A. (SUZ). VRS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.95. Zacks Investment Research reports VRS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 171.07%, compared to an industry average of 28%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the vrs Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

