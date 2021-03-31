Versicherungskammer Bayern to buy Ferngas for 720 million euros

By Arno Schuetze and Stephen Jewkes

FRANKFURT, March 31 (Reuters) - German insurer Versicherungskammer Bayern has clinched a deal to buy Ferngas for 720 million euros ($844 million), it said on Wednesday, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

Ferngas-owner First Sentier Investors (FSI) put the German grid company with a regulated asset base of 450 million euros up for sale last year, and Versicherungskammer Bayern prevailed against bidders including Italy's Snam SRG.MI, Swiss life SLHN.S and JP Morgan Infrastructure JPM.N, people close to the matter said.

FSI bought Ferngas from E.ON EONGn.DE in 2013. The company operates a high pressure gas distribution network of more than 3,000 kilometres (1,900 miles) in the German states of Bavaria, Thuringia, Hesse, Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt.

Ferngas supplies more than 60 downstream gas network operators and large corporate customers.

To support Germany's energy transition, Ferngas is currently expanding its EGL 442 pipeline in Thuringia for 180 million euros and is part of the "H2-Startnetz 2030" nationwide hydrogen infrastructure project.

Rothschild and Latham & Watkins advised FSI on the deal, while J.C. Maxwell, Jochen Czelecz and Hogan Lovells advised Versicherungskammer Bayern.

($1 = 0.8530 euros)

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Stephen Jewkes, editing by Emma Thomasson and Elaine Hardcastle)

((arno.schuetze@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30220133648;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.