Verses Technologies announces a strategic partnership with goProdigii

VERSES AI announced a strategic partnership with goProdigii as a member of VERSES Genius beta program. Prodigii aims to leverage Genius’ advanced predictive and inferencing capabilities to develop intelligent solutions with an emphasis on sustainability planning and compliance with Fortune 1000 clients.

